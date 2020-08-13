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Hot, Eyewitness NEW$ on Harris, Biden$, Beirut: AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Aug 12, .
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46 views • August 13, 2020
Personal, explosive 1st Hand History on Kamala Harris, the Biden$, War Crimes, Beirut bombing, and Iraq, with military Dr. Greg Ford. His experiences expose steaming new dirt on the electability of all candidates. Exclusive Interview. WATCH NOW and Share widely. Facts for USAll to know
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