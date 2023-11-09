Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson November 8, 2023
channel image
The Absolute Truth w/ Emerald
5 Subscribers
37 views
Published 14 hours ago



Senator Tommy Tubberville joins The Absolute Truth to set the record straight about his hold up on Pentagon confirmations over abortion policy. Plus Rep. Andy Biggs talks FISA reform. Also, we discuss the rot in the GOP with other great guests.




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:9066b78e94f59170

Keywords
contentrobinsonrot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket