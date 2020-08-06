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Red alert! The US is falling apart! Eviction have started as riots continue to plague the country!
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451 views • August 06, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we Talk about a wide range of things including riots becoming more violent as well as rioters are using explosives. Also, tenants are starting to be evicting cause fury in many Americans.
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
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Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
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https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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