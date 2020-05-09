PLANDEMIC Documentary - Part 1 - Dr Judy Mikovits

This is not my video. But it needs to be spread abroad.It has been removed from YouTube after only a few days of being uploaded (and having received millions of views), and a simple Google search for it today will result in a landslide of disinformation and a slander campaign against Dr. Mikovits.Please, download this video, and share it wherever you are able.As a Christian, I am NOT advocating the use of drugs to cure any sickness...but this video confirms that which I, as a Christian minister, have been preaching for years...that doctors today have been purposely taught wrong, by medical schools owned and run by psychopathic criminals who have a very real agenda to reduce the earth's population by about 85%.And they are doing so largely through the WHO, CDC, and the health care profession.My friends, these are perilous times...and the ONLY safe place, is in JESUS CHRIST.Here is the way of salvation, according to the Bible:You may contact me with comments or questions at:~Clinton