Moderna Says COVID Booster, Like Flu vaccine, Could Be Yearly Oct. 26, 2021

There may be a need for endless Covid booster shots according to Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan.



Noubar Afeyan told host Maria Bartiromo:



It may well need an annual booster, potentially varying on a year-to-year or every few years basis as the virus varies. We just don’t know how this virus is going to travel from being a pandemic all the way to potentially an endemic virus we have to get used to living with. I think if we end up there, there will be a continuous need for boosting.

-Noubar Afeyan, Moderna Chairman, on Fox Business, Oct. 26, 2021



CDC Director Rochelle Walensky last Friday October 22, 2021, said the U.S. may change its definition of “fully vaccinated” as booster shots become available for everybody.



"Should people who are eligible for a booster now get one by a certain time frame to maintain their fully vaccinated status?", a reporter for the Associated Press asked Fauci and Walensky last week.



We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated.’ We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future.

-Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, October 22, 2021



Americans will be forced to get Covid booster shots every year in order to work and travel.