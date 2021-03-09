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"Este es El Acontecer Divino," Un Atajo Hacia la Aceptación de la Voluntad Divina || Conciencia, No-Dualidad, No-Dual, Despertar, Advaita
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10 views • March 09, 2021
"Este es El Acontecer Divino," Un Atajo Hacia la Aceptación de la Voluntad Divina || Conciencia, No-Dualidad, No-Dual, Despertar, Advaita.
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http://www.brainoptimization.com/PROTOCOLO_DEL_DESPERTAR.htm
5 to 10-MONTH COURSE WITH CERTIFICATION IN PSYCHOLOGY OF CONSCIOUSNESS WITH EMPHASIS IN NON-DUALITY
FLIP-LEARNING METHOD:
http://www.brainoptimization.com/Psychology_of_Consciousness_10-Month_Certification_Course_Flip_Learning_Format.htm
VCT METHOD:
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