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Adopted | The Karma of Cats
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138 views • February 16, 2022
Posted 17December2019 Sounds True;
Stories and reflections on the many lessons we learn from cats—about life, love, and our spiritual nature. This reading from Kelly McGonigal gives us insight into a mind of a ferral cat and how our animals come into our lives when we least expect it but need it the most. Care-giving, relationships, Cats, Self Awareness, Self help,
Stories and reflections on the many lessons we learn from cats—about life, love, and our spiritual nature. This reading from Kelly McGonigal gives us insight into a mind of a ferral cat and how our animals come into our lives when we least expect it but need it the most. Care-giving, relationships, Cats, Self Awareness, Self help,
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