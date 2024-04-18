Pets in Love





April 17, 2024





Now I am your Garbage? Tearful End of Poor Dog After Being Useless





“Abuse, overbreeding, abandonment when no longer deemed worthy.

how can we stop these situations?”





The story of this puppy girl began while she begged for food on the street.

She was small, but her body was a testament to the brutality of being used for excessive reproduction.





This little girl was reported to an animal rescuer by a street feeder. While providing her with food, she realized the severity of her condition and called for their help.





Used for breeding for her entire life and profited off all the puppies that she ever had, her owners abandoned her alone when she fell sick.





As she had never been spayed, a huge tumour had formed on her mammary glands, which was equivalent to breast cancer. She also developed TVT in her vagina, a very painful form of cancer that was transmitted to her when she was constantly being bred.





Both tumors were dangerous and could be fatal if left untreated. They would metastasize throughout her entire body and eventually take her life. Her condition was so urgent.





They named her Foxy





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB8dkjnN0Go