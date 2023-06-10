Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Democrats and Republicans Want Americans to Die Younger. Here's [email protected] SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Democrats and Republicans Want Americans to Die Younger. Here's Why.







Volunteer & Donate at Shiva4President.com





Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Democrats and Republicans Want Americans to Die Younger. Here's Why.





In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email exposes the collusion of Democrats and Republicans who have passed policies over the past 70 years to kill Americans younger.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.

⋯ ∇∆