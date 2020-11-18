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What Role Does Herd Immunity Play in the Control of COVID-19 -- Sunetra Gupta
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11 views • November 18, 2020
Keep up with current developments at the new YouTube Channel "Co-Immunity"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC25-gYYgupNNLTVQoS6Y-dw
Sunetra Gupta is Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology in the Department of Zoology at the University of Oxford, and a Royal Society Wolfson Research Fellow. She holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a Ph.D. from the University of London. She has been awarded the Scientific Medal of the Zoological Society of London, the Royal Society Rosalind Franklin Award, and currently holds a Royal Society Wolfson Research Fellowship and an ERC Senior Investigator Award.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC25-gYYgupNNLTVQoS6Y-dw
Sunetra Gupta is Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology in the Department of Zoology at the University of Oxford, and a Royal Society Wolfson Research Fellow. She holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a Ph.D. from the University of London. She has been awarded the Scientific Medal of the Zoological Society of London, the Royal Society Rosalind Franklin Award, and currently holds a Royal Society Wolfson Research Fellowship and an ERC Senior Investigator Award.
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