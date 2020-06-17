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Maritime Admiralty Law - Jordan Maxwell
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368 views • June 17, 2020
Jordan Maxwell is known as the Godfather of the occult and has opened the eyes of millions. Find him at https://jordanmaxwellshow.com/

Jordan Maxwell continues as a preeminent researcher and independent scholar in the field of occult / religious philosophy. His interest in these subjects began as far back as 1959. He served for three-and-a-half years as the Religion Editor of Truth Seeker Magazine, America’s oldest Freethought Journal (since 1873). His work exploring the hidden foundations of Western religions and secret societies creates enthusiastic responses from audiences around the world.

He has conducted dozens of intensive seminars; hosted his own radio talk shows; guested on more than 600 radio shows; and written, produced and appeared in numerous television shows and documentaries, including the CBS TV network primetime docudrama special, hosted by Darren McGavin, entitled MYSTERIES OF THE ANCIENT WORLD (Sunday, 06-March-1994) (CLICK HERE to WATCH) — all devoted to understanding ancient religions and their pervasive influence on world affairs today.

His work on the subject of secret societies, both ancient and modern, and their symbols, has fascinated audiences around the world for decades.

Considering the rapidly moving events of today, and the very real part hidden religious agendas play in our modern war-torn world, he feels these controversial subjects are not only interesting to explore, but too important to ignore! His extraordinary presentations includes documents and photographs seldom seen elsewhere.
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occultnwomaritime admiralty banking lawlaw of the seas
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