Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 12, 2024

Episode 2214 - Is Big Mike on his way to rescue Biden? What happened on the movie Demolition Man? Beware Apple vision goggles. Shooting at a mega church. Is it ok to get drunk ? What fills the vacuum inside of you? How b vitamins help brain decline? Plus much more. High energy must listen green show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.