Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 12, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Published 18 hours ago

Episode 2214 - Is Big Mike on his way to rescue Biden? What happened on the movie Demolition Man? Beware Apple vision goggles. Shooting at a mega church. Is it ok to get drunk ? What fills the vacuum inside of you? How b vitamins help brain decline? Plus much more. High energy must listen green show!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

