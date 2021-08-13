The Illuminatti Objectives

1. To establish a One World Government/New World Order with a unified church and monetary system under their direction.

2. To bring about the destruction of national identity and national pride.

3. To engineer and bring about the destruction of religion.

4. To control of each and every person through mind control.

5. To bring about the end to all industrialization and the production of nuclear generated electricity

6. To encourage, and eventually legalize the use of drugs and make pornography an "art-form.

7. To bring about depopulation of large cities.

8. To suppress all scientific development except for those deemed beneficial by the Illuminati.

9. To cause the death of three billion people by the year 2050, people they call "useless eaters".

10. To weaken the moral fibre of the nation and to demoralize workers in the labour class by creating mass unemployment.

11. To keep people everywhere from deciding their own destinies by means of one created crisis after another.

12. To introduce new cults and continue to boost those already functioning which include rock music gangsters.

13. To continue to build up the cult of Christian Fundamentalism begun by the British East India Company's servant Darby, which will be misused to strengthen the Zionist State of Israel.

14. To press for the spread of religious cults such as the Moslem Brotherhood, Moslem Fundamentalism, the Sikhs, and to carry out mind control experiments.

15. To export "religious liberation" ideas around the world so as to undermine all existing religions.

16. To cause a total collapse of the world's economies and engender total political chaos.

17. To take control of all foreign and domestic policies of the US.

18. To give the fullest support to supranational institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bank of International Settlements, the World Court and, as far as possible, make local institutions less effective, by gradually phasing them out or bringing them under the mantle of the UN.

19. To penetrate and subvert all governments, and work from within them to destroy the sovereign integrity of the nations represented by them.

20. To organize a world-wide terrorist apparatus and to negotiate with terrorists whenever terrorist activities take place.

21. To take control of education in America with the intent and purpose of utterly and completely destroying it.