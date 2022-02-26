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Putin has a Plan. Biden has no Plan, as Ukraine Falls to Russia.
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40 views • February 26, 2022
February 25, 2022 - At the time of this writing, the capital city Kiyv is about to fall, and Americans face what may be the worst fuel prices of all time--all under the careful eye of the Biden White House and the world's elites. Is it just another Biden failure, or a planned demise?
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Sources:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/extracts-putins-speech-ukraine-2022-02-21/
https://thehill.com/opinion/international/359609-the-reality-of-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine-is-far-from-kremlin-propaganda?rl=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u27qy5YViFs
https://jonathanturley.org/2022/02/23/word-to-the-weiss-why-the-delaware-u-s-attorney-still-calling-people-before-the-grand-jury-to-testify-on-hunter-biden/
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-02-23/commodities-aren-t-being-weaponized-in-confrontation-over-ukraine-for-now?sref=5dj0X2VO
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/extracts-putins-speech-ukraine-2022-02-21/
https://thehill.com/opinion/international/359609-the-reality-of-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine-is-far-from-kremlin-propaganda?rl=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u27qy5YViFs
https://jonathanturley.org/2022/02/23/word-to-the-weiss-why-the-delaware-u-s-attorney-still-calling-people-before-the-grand-jury-to-testify-on-hunter-biden/
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-02-23/commodities-aren-t-being-weaponized-in-confrontation-over-ukraine-for-now?sref=5dj0X2VO
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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