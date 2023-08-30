Communists, Tracking, Food, Scalar & BRICS 08/30/2023

A woman who
escaped Communist China reacts to Trump Arrest stating: “The party in power is
abusing their power and going after Trump now, but eventually it’s everybody
because a communist’s regime does not tolerate any opposition. We also take a
look at biometric face scans, banning meat and dairy, and how Saudi Arabia is
joining BRICS on the 1st of January 2024.
00:00 - Thank you from Stan
04:45 - GridDown
05:24 - They will Come After You
10:47 - Cell Phone Tracking
13:29 - AI to Merge with Human Brain Cells
14:27 - Banning Meat and Dairy
17:50 - Scalar Wave and Supplies
18:38 - BRICS’ Quest to replace Dollar
25:14 - Things to Come
28:18 - Joseph’s Kitchen
