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Coming Black Horse Scales Grim Reaper For Not Using Silver Coins
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61 views • September 22, 2021
Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/09/holy-ground-sacred.html
Revelation 6, The 3rd Seal, The Black Horse is carrying scales. He is Coming For those not using Just Scales and Balances: Silver Dimes! The Tithe belongs to God. The Tithe is a silver Dime. God is not Mocked you will reap "Grim Reaper" what you sew!
Power to do the Right thing.
God gave me, you his power to do the right thing.
I will use the "Life" Force God has given me: To destroy what Satan'sArmy did. To fix, and make things "right" Again!
Make sure men in Ohio are/were treated Fairly and Justly. I am not afraid of men who put their feet on other people's necks.
I will not be pinned down by evil men any longer!
Righteous Light of Jesus Crist shines on People's faces. So they can come to his light.
Cashless Society is a moral society. A society of good men. Our "power" Is the light of "Right" Gold coins. Lynette Zang ITM trading repeatedly says: Gold coins" are our Power". She , I think, has had this revealed to her by the Holy Spirit.

Just Weights and Balances. We are not being enemies of God but on God's side. When we are using gold coins and silver coins. On the side of the Truth. Honest people.
Our Power that comes from God is Gold coins, Silver coins. Personal Power! It is God in you!
This personal power destroys the Federal Reserve Bank, Governments, The Cabal: The Banksters.

20th Full Moon, 21, Sukkot, 22 Fall Equinox,
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