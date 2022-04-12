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Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation = Institute For Population Control Confirmed again!
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152 views • April 12, 2022
[10.04.2022] Before It Was 'Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,' It Was 'Institute For Population Control.' & Look What Has Been Accomplished! Who elected them to 'Rule The World'?
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/
Bill & Melinda Gates Institute For Population Control: https://www.gatesinstitute.org/
@willys 23 hours ago:
i told my older sister stop taking jabs, she works in a nursing home and they are making them take it, she already has heart problems i played videos from bitchute over the phone to her about these spike poisons,im a pureblood and retired when they tried to force on me, the 2 guys i retired with both got their jabs later on and both died within a month, my sister is at point of no return, the MSM has them hypnotized.
April 10th, 2022 - 821 views
@neverlosetruth - 5,211 Followers
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/vaccine-collapse:b
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Source:
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
5.58K subscribers
https://youtu.be/APgeQV6a6LE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/
Bill & Melinda Gates Institute For Population Control: https://www.gatesinstitute.org/
@willys 23 hours ago:
i told my older sister stop taking jabs, she works in a nursing home and they are making them take it, she already has heart problems i played videos from bitchute over the phone to her about these spike poisons,im a pureblood and retired when they tried to force on me, the 2 guys i retired with both got their jabs later on and both died within a month, my sister is at point of no return, the MSM has them hypnotized.
April 10th, 2022 - 821 views
@neverlosetruth - 5,211 Followers
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/vaccine-collapse:b
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Source:
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
5.58K subscribers
https://youtu.be/APgeQV6a6LE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
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