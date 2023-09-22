Jordan: Most Americans Think There Is A 'Double Standard' At DOJ

In the first segment of an exclusive interview for weekly briefing, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan says he believes that most Americans think there is a 'double standard' of justice at the Biden DOJ. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

