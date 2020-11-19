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Giuliani presents new cases of fraud
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1947 views • November 19, 2020
Former NYC Mayor and current member of President Trump legal team Rudy Giuliani comments on the latest revelations of 'irregularities' on election day and the hours that followed, and what he's going to do about them to reveal a possibly different number in favor of Trump. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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