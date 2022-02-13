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VIRAL MEXICO 🇲🇽 Truck rams over patrol car at a police stop injuring cops (during a persecution) // Camioneta embiste a policías durante persecución 🚔🚨🚓
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343 views • February 13, 2022
During a persecution that was going interstate in Mexico, the police tried to set a police stop so tue suspects would surrender at the police road stop.
The police officers even drew their heavy weapons at the truck, but the driver continued on his scape away. Injuring at least one of the cops who wasn't well located for the probability of a run over or a crash with the flying truck.
The police officers even drew their heavy weapons at the truck, but the driver continued on his scape away. Injuring at least one of the cops who wasn't well located for the probability of a run over or a crash with the flying truck.
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