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Killing Big Bear
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9 views • February 27, 2020
KILLING BIG BEAR
Follow the semi-fictional story of Your Virtual World News' Los Angeles news bureau correspondent, Elenor S. Rigby and her team of reporters. They're busy helping us unravel the story of why Big Bear, California's resort economy is continuing to suffer due to the state's longstanding man-made drought. This man-made manipulation of California's weather had been plaguing California since before 2011 when its effects became noticeable to everybody. California has the sixth largest economy in the world so Elenor will help us follow the money, big money, and see where it leads. The tale of Elenor's endeavor is told from the perspective of her grand daughter 50 years into the future from today. Elenor, what have you got?
Read the whole story at https://inventionschool.tech/killing-big-bear/
Follow the semi-fictional story of Your Virtual World News' Los Angeles news bureau correspondent, Elenor S. Rigby and her team of reporters. They're busy helping us unravel the story of why Big Bear, California's resort economy is continuing to suffer due to the state's longstanding man-made drought. This man-made manipulation of California's weather had been plaguing California since before 2011 when its effects became noticeable to everybody. California has the sixth largest economy in the world so Elenor will help us follow the money, big money, and see where it leads. The tale of Elenor's endeavor is told from the perspective of her grand daughter 50 years into the future from today. Elenor, what have you got?
Read the whole story at https://inventionschool.tech/killing-big-bear/
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