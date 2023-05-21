Safety Wars Live 5-16-2023 The Gaslighting of Safety

Streamed live on May 16, 2023

**Warning Triggers**

Don't be manipulated be informed. Since the end of the pandemic on May 11, 2023 a lot people and organizations are "ducking and covering" the reality's of how Covid-19 was managed. As safety professionals we spent a lot of capital, some careers were ruined over enforcement of policies that fell on Safety Professionals. HR failed in a lot of organizations.

Let's face it, many of us could have handled things better.

The problem is not what happened, but what can we do next time, what are our lessons learned, and what can we do to earn back that trust. National Talkshow hosts on both the left and the right are saying that they will never trust the government again when it comes to health information. This might be one of the pandemic's worst legacies.

We now broadcast several times a week.

For Health and Safety Services, please contact us at 845-269-5772 or [email protected] www.safetywars.com