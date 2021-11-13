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The FLOE Show 13 – Are demons, aliens and reptilians orchestrating The Great Reset? with Kerry Cassidy
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601 views • November 13, 2021
The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. We invite you to join the conversation by contributing comments and questions in the Chat box. The FLOE show is LIVE every Wednesday at 9 pm GMT. Read more at www.forlifeonearth.life
Joining the conversation were:
SUSAN ASHLEY, spiritual consultant and psychotherapist
Susan has held women’s spiritual journeys, soul mate workshops and spiritual foundation workshops for the past 25 years. She has worked with leaders in many fields of vibrational healing. Surgeons, politicians and businesses, Sydney's philharmonic orchestra and world champion dancers have sought her guidance, knowledge and insight.
Website: www.lovelightandtruth.com
KERRY CASSIDY, Founder, CEO Project Camelot
http://projectcamelot.tv
Contacts:
http://projectcamelotportal.com/about/
Project Camelot IS now subscription-based for recent videos, while Camelot's library of over 900 videos are free. Recent videos: http://projectcamelotportal.com
Join here: http://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/05/23/subscribe-to-project-camelot-join-now/
Free newsletter:
http://projectcamelotportal.com/newsletter/
Free Camelot videos on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@PROJECTCAMELOT:d
Telegram:
https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/kerrylynncassidy
&
https://www.facebook.com/officialprojectcamelot
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kl-cassidy-826b30225/
Kerry's book, Rebel Gene: Secret Space and the Future of Humanity
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation were:
SUSAN ASHLEY, spiritual consultant and psychotherapist
Susan has held women’s spiritual journeys, soul mate workshops and spiritual foundation workshops for the past 25 years. She has worked with leaders in many fields of vibrational healing. Surgeons, politicians and businesses, Sydney's philharmonic orchestra and world champion dancers have sought her guidance, knowledge and insight.
Website: www.lovelightandtruth.com
KERRY CASSIDY, Founder, CEO Project Camelot
http://projectcamelot.tv
Contacts:
http://projectcamelotportal.com/about/
Project Camelot IS now subscription-based for recent videos, while Camelot's library of over 900 videos are free. Recent videos: http://projectcamelotportal.com
Join here: http://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/05/23/subscribe-to-project-camelot-join-now/
Free newsletter:
http://projectcamelotportal.com/newsletter/
Free Camelot videos on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@PROJECTCAMELOT:d
Telegram:
https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/kerrylynncassidy
&
https://www.facebook.com/officialprojectcamelot
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kl-cassidy-826b30225/
Kerry's book, Rebel Gene: Secret Space and the Future of Humanity
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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