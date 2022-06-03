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Russia Threatens to Nuke Pentagon if Ukraine Hits Russia With U.S. Missiles
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2349 views • June 03, 2022
This is TruNews. The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. So help us God. The world moved one step closer today to a nuclear war nightmare. Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev issued a chilling threat to the Pentagon today.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/3/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/3/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
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