Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
View video filmed on a mobile phone
126 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 12 days ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bW6ipsGhFA 

Video on mobile phone. Cathedral of the Icon of the Mother of God of the Burning Bush.


Mobilography. Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

Post your work through the offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.

We tell stories about our photos and get to know each other.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Keywords
prayerchurchreligionhistoryparksorthodoxyiconschapelburning bushmobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographyattractionsmobile photographysmartphone videographythevirgin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket