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Our POTUS, a fool among dorks | Grant Stinchfield
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30 views • June 15, 2021
Grant Stinchfield: It's all staged and scripted for Biden but he still can't help but embarrass himself in front of the 'ministry of pansies.' - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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