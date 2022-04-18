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LGBTQIA+ TRANSVESTITE Pedo Teacher Tells First Graders Doctors Are Guessing Genders At Birth!
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62 views • April 18, 2022
[16.04.2022] Note: The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda Exposed Again: 'We're Comming For your Children!'
Just like in Denmark were many public 'Freedom Fighters' support this Sick Satanic Psychopathic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda.
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA)[05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a Pedophile ... documented
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the rotten corrupt legal system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
- Are many Politicians sick sexually derailed?
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark?
- Was Denmark the first country in the world to release porn?
- Was Denmark the whole world's mecca for child pornography?
- Was child pornography legal in Denmark for 11 years?
- Why are the other Politicians losing out on this relationship?
- Are they part of this pedophilia?
- Do the elite hold hands over each other?
- Are things connected?
'The one who is silent, Consents' - Plato
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Links for verification and research under alle my videos.
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
'What is sickest? The fact that this teacher was telling a bunch of first graders this BS or the fact that the school and the principal allowed her to do it.'
'Let me understand this, a teacher now qualifies to give out medical information and a SCOTUS cannot tell us what a woman is? What a flippin’ world.'
'This teacher must be fired immediately!
Telling kids this kind of thing should be CRIMINAL!'
'America, these people are teaching your children. If that doesn't scare you, NOTHING will!'
73,414 views Apr 16, 2022
Conservative Twins
2.04M subscribers
https://youtu.be/PSZcIYWDf68
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFfD9fWqkT4PNy7v6r8ilmg
Just like in Denmark were many public 'Freedom Fighters' support this Sick Satanic Psychopathic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda.
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA)[05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a Pedophile ... documented
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the rotten corrupt legal system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
- Are many Politicians sick sexually derailed?
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark?
- Was Denmark the first country in the world to release porn?
- Was Denmark the whole world's mecca for child pornography?
- Was child pornography legal in Denmark for 11 years?
- Why are the other Politicians losing out on this relationship?
- Are they part of this pedophilia?
- Do the elite hold hands over each other?
- Are things connected?
'The one who is silent, Consents' - Plato
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Links for verification and research under alle my videos.
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
'What is sickest? The fact that this teacher was telling a bunch of first graders this BS or the fact that the school and the principal allowed her to do it.'
'Let me understand this, a teacher now qualifies to give out medical information and a SCOTUS cannot tell us what a woman is? What a flippin’ world.'
'This teacher must be fired immediately!
Telling kids this kind of thing should be CRIMINAL!'
'America, these people are teaching your children. If that doesn't scare you, NOTHING will!'
73,414 views Apr 16, 2022
Conservative Twins
2.04M subscribers
https://youtu.be/PSZcIYWDf68
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFfD9fWqkT4PNy7v6r8ilmg
Keywords
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