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Decoding: Watermelon - A Cautionary Tale
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372 views • March 13, 2020
If you're sitting on the fence about whether or not our interpretation of the Watermelon Code is valid, this decoding should settle it for you. Note, the source video is POPULAR, having recorded 21.5M+ views on YT since publication on Feb. 4, 2019. The playlist for the Watermelon Love series Referenced in this video, this excellent video by Diran Lyons puts dozens and dozens of examples of the featured hand sign on exhibit. "West Side Gang (Project 12, 6/12)" - https://youtu.be/8fHGNZFbN98 Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time" https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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