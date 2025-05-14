RT News - May 14 2025 3PM GMT

May 14, 2025

Above the law. That seems to be the message from Vladimir Zelensky, as he claims the ban he imposed on direct negotiations with the Russian President, doesn't apply to himself. Donald Trump hails the former terrorist leader who now rules Syria, as he lifts decades-long US sanctions on the Arab country, apparently turning a blind eye to recent massacres of minority groups. The Israeli military bombs the vicinity of the European Hospital in southern Gaza, reportedly killing at least 28 Palestinians. India says Russian-supplied air defences played a crucial role in last week's deadly border flare-up with Pakistan. We speak exclusively with New Delhi's ambassador to Moscow.





