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What Is the Healthiest Diet for Everyone? Which Diet Is THE Bestest Forever and Ever and Ever?
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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61 views • July 25, 2023

(Links below!) What is the best diet for everyone??? Which diet is the healthiest? Why is there so much conflicting dietary advice?


Is organic always best? If meat makes you sick, is it due to Lyme? Is raw or cooked food better?


Can you improve your diet on food stamps?


(Note- fermented food is also key for us and primarily how I healed leaky gut after we moved into our healthy home.)


MENTIONED LINKS:

Our book: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Turmeric: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/turmeric-for-pain-headaches-fibromyalgia-arthritis-more


Ginger: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/ginger-for-microwave-sickness-heart-health-mcas-reynauds


Cure Tooth Decay Book: https://amzn.to/3rBNFIJ


Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books


The True Root Causes of Dis-ease: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-true-root-causes-of-disease--your-doctor-doesnt-know-video


Market Wagon: https://marketwagon.com/me/leannareece?share=social


Regrettable Substitution: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/regrettable-substitution-is-engineered-wood-toxic-video


Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

Keywords
healthpropagandatruthcorporationsdietscientism
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