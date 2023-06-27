Create New Account
Stacy Whited - The Prophetic Report
Warriors Rise
Stacy Whited shares how her family got started podcasting with their program "Flyover Conservatives" and how blessed they were to be able, as a family, to build a platform to share the message of the Gospel and the Truth. Stacy shared how she was so encouraged by watching all the prophets. She would share it with friends and family to encourage them as well. Eventually she decided it would be awesome to share the hope in Christ's Words with their audience, so she created her podcast "The Prophetic Report" where she shares what is being prophesied for the week. She also tells how there is 4-5 threads that run through all the prophets words. This is an encouraging word for the watcher! Enjoy ... Please Like and share! and watch the Flyover Conservatives broadcasts. Website: flyoverconservatives.com Website: ThePropheticReport.com Facebook: flyoverconservatives Youtube.com flyoverconservatives-officialc Telegram: Https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/FlyoverConservatives Twitter: @davidmwhited @Stacywhited Flyover Conservative APP: https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/app Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce MyPillow: PromoCode: WR21

