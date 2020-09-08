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EP 2104- 6PM Covid Vaccine Patent Warned of "DELIBERATE CORONAVIRUS RELEASE" 9 Mos Before COVlD-19
The Pete Santilli Show
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11 views • September 08, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2104
MONDAY - SEPTEMBER 07, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=1565445184 

Newly unearthed documents from Moderna Pharmaceuticals Covid patent application include a claim of concern about a “deliberate release of SARS coronavirus” 9 months before the official emergence of Covid-19. In addition, it turns out that Moderna may not have the legal right to even release its vaccine in the next few weeks because the company appears to be infringing on an existing patent for the core technology. Is this why Moderna’s executives are selling their stock?
EP 2104- 6PM Covid Vaccine Patent Warned of “DELIBERATE CORONAVIRUS RELEASE” 9 Mos Before COVlD-19 – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/3bBta2R    SEE VIDEO:  BEN SWANN EXCLUSIVE: Covid Vaccine Patent Warned of "DELIBERATE CORONAVIRUS RELEASE" 9 Months Before COVlD-19  https://bit.ly/3lVIGLM 

Special Guest: Del Bigtree is one of the preeminent voices of the Vaccine Risk Awareness Movement. His career as an Emmy winning producer of the CBS talk show The Doctors changed abruptly when he produced the documentary VAXXED, which is credited with igniting a revolution against Pharmaceutical Tyranny around the world. Del Bigtree is an American television and film producer, and CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network .. Now Del’s internet talk show, The HighWire, is the fastest growing program in the Natural Health arena with over 40 million views, and his non-profit, ICANdecide.org, is leading worldwide investigations into drug and vaccine fraud that have already resulted in two winning lawsuits against US Government agencies Health and Human Services and National Institute of Health.  But Del is probably best known for his powerful speeches that weave shocking truth, searing wit and dynamic passion into an experience that is often described as electrifying.

https://thehighwire.com/
https://mobile.twitter.com/delbigtree?lang=en
https://m.facebook.com/delbigtreevaxxed/
https://www.icandecide.org/

Meet Roger Stone In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020 @ 2pm
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw  


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