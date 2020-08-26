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Le racket organisé des voitures radars anonymes en service 7j/7 - 24h/24 : "ça paie comme jamais !!!"
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10 views • August 26, 2020
LE PIEGE QUI SE REFERME SUR LES CONDUCTEURS : voitures radars de service jour et nuit !!!
https://info.liguedesconducteurs.org/2020-business-des-radars/?idU=3
Une vidéo de La ligue de défense des conducteurs.
https://www.liguedesconducteurs.org/
https://info.liguedesconducteurs.org/2020-business-des-radars/?idU=3
Une vidéo de La ligue de défense des conducteurs.
https://www.liguedesconducteurs.org/
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