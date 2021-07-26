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CueTheMarines: Congressional Candidate Martin Hyde Destroys Fl School Board [25.07.2021]
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100 views • July 26, 2021
Note: Are people starting to 'wake up' now? - I doubht it, I wanna see it befor I believe it, 99,9% of people here in Denmark are still 'sleeping'...
Original title: We the People Are Awake Now - Congressional Candidate Martin Hyde Destroys Fl School Board
CueTheMarines
1512 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d4Qv4apoQCck/
https://www.electmartinhyde.com
https://www.cuethemarines.com
Original title: We the People Are Awake Now - Congressional Candidate Martin Hyde Destroys Fl School Board
CueTheMarines
1512 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d4Qv4apoQCck/
https://www.electmartinhyde.com
https://www.cuethemarines.com
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