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Excerpted from the musical, "Sola Gratia (By Grace Alone)." Every compelling story has a bad guy, and Marty sings this song as he contemplates revenge on the people he believes were responsible for his drug conviction and 6-year prison term. The song is meant to be somewhat satirical, not advocating revenge, but showing the futility of such a destructive attitude.