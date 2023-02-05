Create New Account
Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The World Health Organization's Dictator-Style Power Grab
88 views
TowardsTheLight
Published 16 hours ago |

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The World Health Organization's Dictator-Style Power Grab

Australian Senator Malcolm writes:

"The World Health Organisation's pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation amendments are a threat to Australia's sovereignty. Similar amendments were defeated before but we must defeat them again."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-UHT_ps94c

Keywords
healthgenocidewhovaccineinjurysadsmrn

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
