Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The World Health Organization's Dictator-Style Power Grab

Australian Senator Malcolm writes:

"The World Health Organisation's pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation amendments are a threat to Australia's sovereignty. Similar amendments were defeated before but we must defeat them again."

Original YouTube Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-UHT_ps94c

See Also:

COVID-19 - Australian Pushback

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-australian-pushback/

Novak Djokovic, Still Unvaccinated, Returns To Australia And Receives Hero's Welcome!

https://rumble.com/v23w0i2-novak-djokovic-still-unvaccinated-returns-to-australia-and-receives-heros-w.html

Former President Of AMA Suffers "Devastating" Injuries From Covid Vaccine, Calls For Investigations

https://rumble.com/v21uaig-former-president-of-ama-suffers-serious-side-effects-from-covid-vaccine-cal.html

Australian Senator Gerard Rennick: The Greens Laugh At Jab Injuries & Shut Down Jab Mandates Debate

https://rumble.com/v1yk2jg-australian-senator-gerard-rennick-the-greens-laugh-at-jab-injuries-and-shut.html

Aussie Senator Alex Antic: The Greatest Scandal In Medical History & None Of You Said A Single Thing

https://rumble.com/v1wkkb8-aussie-senator-alex-antic-the-greatest-scandal-in-medical-history-and-none-.html

Mayor Claire Boan Describes The Serious Side Effects She Experienced From Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

https://rumble.com/v191p57-mayor-claire-boan-describes-the-serious-side-effects-she-experienced-from-p.html

A Revolutionary Interview With Australian Doctor William Bay

https://rumble.com/v191nub-a-revolutionary-interview-with-australian-doctor-william-bay.html

Australian Nurse Speaks Out: Vaccine Carnage In The ER

https://rumble.com/v1912p6-australian-nurse-speaks-out-vaccine-carnage-in-the-er.html

Australian Senator Gerard Rennick Grills TGA Official About COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

https://rumble.com/v102hnh-australian-senator-gerard-rennick-grills-tga-official-about-covid-19-vaccin.html

Senator Malcolm Roberts Drops COVID-19 BOMBSHELLS In Australian Senate

https://rumble.com/vz44ow-senator-malcolm-roberts-drops-covid-19-bombshells-in-australian-senate.html

Australia Has Not Been Given Accurate Information About Covid Vaccine Deaths & Injuries

https://rumble.com/vz75fc-australia-has-not-been-given-accurate-information-about-covid-vaccine-death.html

Inside Australia's Howard Springs Covid Internment Camp

https://rumble.com/vxjnfo-inside-australias-howard-springs-covid-internment-camp.html

Australian Police Barge Into Catholic Mass To Check For Mask Compliance

https://rumble.com/vu8eaw-australian-police-barge-into-catholic-mass-to-check-for-mask-compliance.html

A Huge Crowd In Canberra, Australia Is Now Making Its Way To Parliament House

https://rumble.com/vu3cd6-a-huge-crowd-in-canberra-australia-is-now-making-its-way-to-parliament-hous.html

Three Rebel News Reports From Canberra, The Capital Of Australia

https://rumble.com/vu3m7w-three-rebel-news-reports-from-canberra-the-capital-of-australia.html

Australian Health Authorities To Doctors: Do Not Interfere With Vaccine Rollout Or Else!

https://rumble.com/vrttou-australian-health-authorities-to-doctors-do-not-interfere-with-vaccine-roll.html

The Freedom Movement Is Now Impossible To Ignore

https://rumble.com/vpwr8v-tonight-8pm-dont-miss-it.html

Australia - Original Sovereign Tribal Federation - International Call For Assistance

https://rumble.com/vprfhk-australia-original-sovereign-tribal-federation-international-call-for-assis.html

Northern Territory Chief Minister: If You Are Anti-Mandate, You Are Anti-Vax

https://rumble.com/vpnas8-northern-territory-chief-minister-if-you-are-anti-mandate-you-are-anti-vax.html



