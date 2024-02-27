Create New Account
Tucker Carlson · Resisting the Sexual Mutilation of Children
Tucker Carlson · Eithan Haim is one of the rare American physicians who's refused to accept the sexual mutilation of children in his hospital. Doctors, he says, believe “they can create a new type of human.” (They are puppets of the globalist sociopathic overlords)


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1762614754051301785?s=20

