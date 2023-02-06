https://gettr.com/post/p27aneff071

02/01/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 74: A lady who knew Luc told fellow fighters that Luc was horrible. She and many others expressed sadness to see these American lawyers helping the CCP to oppress the Chinese people. Our continuous protests have awakened the American public and motivated the American media to begin exposing the evils of the CCP.





02/01/2023 对邪恶说不 第74天：一位认识卢克的女士告诉抗议现场的战友，卢克是个很坏的人。她和很多人都表示很抱歉看到这些美国律师帮助中共压迫中国老百姓。我们持续地抗议唤醒了美国民众，并促使美国媒体开始揭露中共罪恶。





