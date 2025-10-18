BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - October 18 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
19 views • 2 days ago

October 18, 2025

rt.com


Vladimir Zelensky returns to the Oval Office once again - as he tries to sway Washington into giving more arms to Kiev. But Donald Trump seems to downplay those expectations - saying the US needs its Tomahawk missiles for itself. As RT celebrates its 20th anniversary - Vladimir Putin and the channel's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, express their gratitude to all those who dare to question more. RT reports from southern Lebanon, where a sacred harvest faces dire threats, as Israeli troops destroy ancient olive trees to undermine the region's agricultural livelihood.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Keywords
newsrussiart
