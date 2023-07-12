WATCH 🚨 Henry Kissinger punked by Russian pranksters posing as Zelensky

WATCH 🚨 Henry Kissinger has fallen victim to Russian pranksters posing as Zelensky





Pranksters pretending to be Zelensky: "Who do you think is guilty of the Nord Stream explosion?"





Henry Kissinger after a long pause: "I thought you were."





INSIDER PAPER:

https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1678886296549306371?s=20