WATCH 🚨 Henry Kissinger punked by Russian pranksters posing as Zelensky

WATCH 🚨 Henry Kissinger has fallen victim to Russian pranksters posing as Zelensky
Pranksters pretending to be Zelensky: "Who do you think is guilty of the Nord Stream explosion?"
Henry Kissinger after a long pause: "I thought you were."
INSIDER PAPER:
https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1678886296549306371?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.