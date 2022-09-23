Deep State Being Attacked On All Fronts

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver > www.DRSLikesGold.com <





ROOT Brands (Healthy Choices for Healthy Living): https://therootbrands.com/danradiostyle





My Pillow and My Store:

https://www.mypillow.com/otf

https://mystore.com/otf

Promo code at check out: OTF

If you prefer to talk to a human: 1-800-654-4398





Help keep yourself healthy. ZStack - https://zstacklife.com/?ref=DANRADIOSTYLE Coupon Code: DANRADIOSTYLE





A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM





The deep state keeps trying to push their agenda but it seems most people are ready for them. Russia is putting some blocks in place to keep the DS from escalating. Trump is continuing his pressure against the tyranical DS as they continue to find their magic bullet. Things are coming to a head folks. Be prepared and stay frosty.





Merchandise:

On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us





Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe





Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH





Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle