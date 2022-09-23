Deep State Being Attacked On All Fronts

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A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)
MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr
Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM
The deep state keeps trying to push their agenda but it seems most people are ready for them. Russia is putting some blocks in place to keep the DS from escalating. Trump is continuing his pressure against the tyranical DS as they continue to find their magic bullet. Things are coming to a head folks. Be prepared and stay frosty.
Merchandise:
On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us
Platforms I am on:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle