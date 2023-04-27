https://gettr.com/post/p2fi46ld7f6
Whistleblowers perform an incredibly effective tool, and we will continue to find ways to help those who are brave enough to come forward.
举报人执行了一个令人难以置信的有效工具，我们会一直持续去寻找到提供帮助的办法，为那些勇于站出来的人.
@KashPatel
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp
