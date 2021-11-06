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ThePatriotNurse:Land of the Free? Only If We're BRAVE: Biden's New Mandate
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112 views • November 06, 2021
Posted 5November2021:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. When you're looking around and everyone else seems to be complying, don't feel bad for being the lone man standing. Biden's new mandate will test our resolve and answer the question whether this place is the land of the free.
Move out of the US.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. When you're looking around and everyone else seems to be complying, don't feel bad for being the lone man standing. Biden's new mandate will test our resolve and answer the question whether this place is the land of the free.
Move out of the US.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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