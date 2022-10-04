VINDICATED AGAIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Its extremely refreshing and incredibly disturbing to know that, I have been signaling the alarm bells to all that would listen, only to be denigrated and ostracized by friends, family and the public for sharing accurate information