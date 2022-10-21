Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
One year after vaccine, people are 2X as likely to get sick with COVID-19, study finds
443 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

One year after two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, people are 2X as likely to get sick with COVID-19, study finds, as Jeffery Jaxen reports to Del Bigtree on The Highwire on 13 Oct 2022.


The full 13:31 minute video clip is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l7ZinwkczH11/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
del bigtreevaxxdeclining immunity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket