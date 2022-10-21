One year after vaccine, people are 2X as likely to get sick with COVID-19, study finds

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One year after two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, people are 2X as likely to get sick with COVID-19, study finds, as Jeffery Jaxen reports to Del Bigtree on The Highwire on 13 Oct 2022.
The full 13:31 minute video clip is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l7ZinwkczH11/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News