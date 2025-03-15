© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is time to accept the Truth that it will only be through your love of neighbour, that as a nation you can return into the Arms of your Creator, God the Father.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/10/11/message-for-america-embrace-your-brothers-and-sisters-of-all-denominations/
-------------
Regina Angelorum Press ✅
FATIMA ROSARY CRUSADE⭐
https://rumble.com/user/ReginaAngelorumPress
-----------
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2025/03/03/global-lenten-rosary-2/