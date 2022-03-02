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TOP SECRET PFIZER DOC INCLUDING SIDE EFFECTS LEAKED ONLINE - STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
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248 views • March 02, 2022
Here is the link to the pdf:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf. 10 plus pages of adverse effects of the vaccine. This is why the pages were blank in the boxes of vials of this shit. Be sure to take a look at page 30 Ron says. More videos you might like:
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OOPS! Founder of THE WEATHER CHANNEL "Climate Change is Not Real" Live CNN Interview.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oy57km1QGJOA/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/rKoXOzhbmg1y/
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Klaus Schwab Explains the Timetable for Microchipping Everyone by 2026
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lEmRSi1hlzhK/
CI02:Chlorine Dioxide aka MMS/CDS and the Benefits when used to treat Disorders of Blood Viscosity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UCQniLkCvWOj/
HERE WE GO...THE COVID VAXXINE & HIV CONNECTION. If you are vaxxed do you have HIV?
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TO KILL & CONTROL – A Brief History of Unlawful Human Experiments
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So what if you were to scan for Blue Tooth Devices on a plane in flight? WOW!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l5SyUNmNVwqI/
This lady's arm is literally splitting open where she got her Pfizer shots!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2OYoWkuBid5Q/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/FFY6HSCxLNTU/
The Scam of P$ychiatry - No real disease and no real cure. Big pharma makes billions while harming.
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https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf. 10 plus pages of adverse effects of the vaccine. This is why the pages were blank in the boxes of vials of this shit. Be sure to take a look at page 30 Ron says. More videos you might like:
HAARP, Morgellons, Chemtrails, Nanobots, AI, the Covid shot are interelated-The simple solution!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3gatkAREjoK5/
The untold truth about nose swabs -They are toxic and dangerous.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sN4B7l3CT55f/
PURE BLOODED THE UNVAXED ANTHEM (Hot Blooded Parody) – You will like this one
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B05natv5kRCS/
John Lear Describes Advanced Holograms He Saw Demonstrated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0SZ28Ga7L9O/
OOPS! Founder of THE WEATHER CHANNEL "Climate Change is Not Real" Live CNN Interview.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oy57km1QGJOA/
So what if the vaxed faced off against the unvaxxed in the Colosseum?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rKoXOzhbmg1y/
These people might not be zombies but they are close enough.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HrOkGWnjhYZs/
The Australian Government microwaved protesters including children - Stranger Than Fiction News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zaEfPByAUQhN/
Two more teenagers dead after taking the kill shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQjcJk4s3Xd0/
The death of the United States as we knew it? Is the UN in control now?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlsQSpOQxg1E/
THIS IS WHAT IS TEACHING YOUR KIDS (2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsZzFLCbMbRI/
Klaus Schwab Explains the Timetable for Microchipping Everyone by 2026
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lEmRSi1hlzhK/
CI02:Chlorine Dioxide aka MMS/CDS and the Benefits when used to treat Disorders of Blood Viscosity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UCQniLkCvWOj/
HERE WE GO...THE COVID VAXXINE & HIV CONNECTION. If you are vaxxed do you have HIV?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSitsK1hrRZh/
TO KILL & CONTROL – A Brief History of Unlawful Human Experiments
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yvd38snfp1ke/
Small planes are dropping like...athletes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qvav7poJ6dDJ/
Man with COVID-19 dramatically better in one day with early-treatment says Ryan Cole, MD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wGt94H62Be7Z/
Facebook Manager Of Community Development Allegedly Busted In Child Sex Sting w/ 13yr old boy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0SU2u6hKTse7/
So what if you were to scan for Blue Tooth Devices on a plane in flight? WOW!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l5SyUNmNVwqI/
This lady's arm is literally splitting open where she got her Pfizer shots!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2OYoWkuBid5Q/
Cliff High - Vax Issues, Assassinations, Death Count The Next 3 Years, Restrictions Lifted And More
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FFY6HSCxLNTU/
The Scam of P$ychiatry - No real disease and no real cure. Big pharma makes billions while harming.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RqCVoIMnlKLC/
A Transhumanist Nightmare (HUMAN CLONING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tcDmYgSAWbgh/
Why I don't eat at McDonald's. Human meat in their products was a real issue
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GRtmXwQaPjUq/
From The Hague. International Trials Day One -Crimes Against Humanity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjEgSnACO93V/
How Demonic Entities Manipulate Your TV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5umIpB73mQf7/
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