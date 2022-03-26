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Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Presented Medals to the Wounded Participants of the special military operation in Ukraine at the Hospital. 032622
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30 views • March 26, 2022
Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov presented awards to the participants of the special military operation in Ukraine at the hospital named after N.N. Burdenko.
Of the eight servicemen, six received the Order of Courage, and two more received medals For Courage.
Of the eight servicemen, six received the Order of Courage, and two more received medals For Courage.
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