Episode #53 - Hollywood & The Music Industry: Uncovering The Shocking Dark Side of Fame w/ Jehan Sattaur
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
64 views • 1 month ago

In this episode I welcome back Jehan Sattaur who is a CTAA accredited Cognitive Behavioural Therapist, Hypnotherapist, Nutrition Coach, Mindfulness Teacher and Specialist in the area of Subconscious Self Sabotage.


In our last show Jehan briefly spoke about being in the music industry, so I wanted to talk to him in order to learn more about the music industry’s inner workings, its culture, things that most people don’t know and how the music industry is able to manipulate and psychologically control us through pop music.


In light of the whole Puff Daddy revelations I wanted to delve down this rabbit hole as the average person would be very surprised about these things but us alternative thinkers have been fully aware for years of Hollywood and the music industry’s dark past, dark acts and initiation rituals.


Jehan also drops a few bombs that allegedly happened with a few big name stars so this was a very eye opening conversation and I certainly learnt a few things which I think you might as well.


Jehan is also the host of the Boundless Authenticity Podcast so head over there and check out his channel.


Connect with Jehan via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/boundless-authenticity--6200007

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jehansattaur

Email - [email protected]


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cult-of-conspiracy--5700337

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cultofconspiracypodcast/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

