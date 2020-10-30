The Truth About The Masks

Masks absolutely nothing to do with protecting ourselves from a virus. Hell. They are not even effective for such things, and that's even stated quite clearly by the mask manufacturers on the boxes those ridiculous things come in. No. Of course not.. Masks are are part of a mass, cult-like initiation ritual, where all of humanity (except for Sweden) is being slowly and systematically initiated into this burgeoning new "Covidian Cult," where all of humanity is being forced to practice the religion of "New Normalism," which is to say, being forced to march in lockstep with the ruling elite's Totalitarian NEW WORLD ORDER agenda. Masks, just like any logo that cults might require their members to display publicly, are just a mind control technique called "Demand for Purity," whereby you wear your mask order to show your fealty to the "Covidian Cult," and to all of the malevolence that represents."...both surgical and cotton masks seem to be ineffective in preventing the dissemination of SARS–CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19 to the environment and external mask surface." - Annals of Internal Medicine, July 7, 2020"We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic." - New England Journal of Medicine, May 21, 2020My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...